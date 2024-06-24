John Mahama to hold media encounter on July 7

Politics of Monday, 24 June 2024

Source: 3news

Former President John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, will hold a media encounter on Sunday, July 7, 2024.



According to his spokesperson, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, this event marks the first of several media engagements Mahama will have before the December elections.



The encounter aims to share his vision for Ghana's future and discuss significant national issues. The statement emphasized Mahama’s commitment to transparency and the crucial role of media in informing the public.



Media houses are invited to send their reporter and video operator details to [email protected].