John Mahama to host national policy dialogue in Eastern Region

John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are set to organise a National Policy Dialogue from February 22nd to 23rd, aimed at discussing and determining the party's policy priorities for the December polls.



In a statement issued by the party's Social Democracy Lab, a policy think tank, the focus of the dialogue will be on the 24-hour economy, with a commitment to formulating policy proposals for the transformation and rebuilding of Ghana.



The statement announced the participation of 200 experts, including members from the party structures, the Minority Caucus of Parliament, and the Social Democratic LAB thematic groups specialising in Human Development, Finance and Economy, and Governance.



"The Policy Dialogue is in preparation towards the 2024 Manifesto development process and will propel grounds for a strategic, efficient and lean Government come January 2025," part of the statement read.



