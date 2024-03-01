John Mahama to retain Prof Opoku-Agyemang as running mate for 2024 election

Politics of Friday, 1 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

John Dramani Mahama, The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has maintained Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate for the upcoming 2024 Presidential election, Graphic Online reports.



Professor Opoku-Agyemang, a former Education Minister, previously partnered with former President John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 election.



Despite other rumoured candidates, including former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, economist Dr. Nii Moi Thompson, MP Eric Opoku, and retired Police Commissioner Nathan Kofi Boakye, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang emerged as the chosen candidate.



Mahama submitted the nomination for running mate to the party's Council of Elders on February 27, 2024, in accordance with Article 45 of the NDC Constitution. A meeting with the Council of Elders is scheduled for Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 11 am to deliberate on the nomination, followed by a National Executive Committee meeting at 3 pm on the same day.



Party General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey assured that additional details regarding the meetings would be communicated promptly. Expressing confidence in the chosen running mate, Mr. Kwetey stated, “The NDC is confident that the Running Mate will bring a wealth of experience, expertise, and dedication to our campaign.”



He emphasised that the selection aligns with John Mahama’s vision, and together they aim to "Build the Ghana We Want." Mr. Kwetey reiterated the party’s commitment to working towards positive transformation and progress for the country, expressing gratitude to supporters for their loyalty and commitment.