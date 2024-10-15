John Mahama trounce Bawumia, others with 53.1% in new polls—Global Info Analytics

Politics of Tuesday, 15 October 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

A new poll by Global Info Analytics shows former President John Mahama leading the 2024 presidential race with 53.1% of voter support.



Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia follows with 39.0%, while other contenders, like Nana Kwame Bediako and Alan Kyerematen, trail with 5.2% and 1.7%, respectively.



The poll, conducted from October 7-12, 2024, surveyed 1,969 respondents across Ghana, with a margin of error of 2.74%.



Key issues influencing voters include the economy, unemployment, and corruption.



Notably, 27% of voters who supported Akufo-Addo in 2020 have shifted away from the NPP, and 66% believe Ghana is headed in the wrong direction.