John Mahama urges Ghana Bar Association to uphold non-partisanship in advocacy

General News of Friday, 26 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former President John Mahama has called on the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) to distance itself from perceived partisan biases and consistently advocate for the national interest, irrespective of the political party in power.



In a meeting with organized labor representatives in Kumasi, Mahama criticized what he perceived as the GBA's selective silence on crucial issues during the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration, contrasting it with their vocal stances during past National Democratic Congress (NDC) governments.



Mahama highlighted instances where the GBA's lack of commentary on alleged human rights violations and questionable government decisions appeared glaring. He argued that such selective engagement undermines the Bar Association's credibility and raises concerns about its commitment to justice and accountability for all Ghanaians.



"GBA spoke about perception. Well, what’s the reality? Does the GBA go to sleep when the NPP is in power and wake up when the NDC is in power? We will see. In 2025, we will see whether you will wake up. But it’s true. You know yourselves that it is true that when the NPP is in power they do the most outrageous things and you are quiet," Mahama remarked.



He emphasized the importance of consistency, stating, "The truth does not change. And so if you are concerned with people’s rights, you are concerned with protecting human rights and freedoms, you must be consistent under any administration, not only concerned under some administrations and not under other administrations."