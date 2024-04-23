John Mahama wishes National Chief Imam a happy 105th birthday

General News of Tuesday, 23 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former President John Dramani Mahama has extended warm birthday wishes to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, on his 105th birthday.



In a heartfelt message, Mahama celebrated the Chief Imam's leadership, describing him as a beacon of wisdom and a symbol of unity for the nation.



In a social media post, Mahama commended the Chief Imam's unwavering commitment to peace, tolerance, and understanding among all faiths, noting that his message has had a profound impact on Ghanaian society.



He praised the Chief Imam for his ability to inspire people of all backgrounds and faiths, highlighting his role in fostering unity and cohesion.



The former President also expressed gratitude for the Chief Imam's guidance and leadership, stating that his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.



He prayed for the Chief Imam's good health, happiness, and continued strength, wishing him a joyous celebration surrounded by loved ones.



Read the full post below:



Dear National Chief Imam,

On this special day, I join the entire nation in celebrating your 105th birthday.



Your leadership and guidance have been a source of strength and inspiration for all of us. Your wisdom, compassion, and unwavering commitment to peace and unity have profoundly impacted our society.

Your message of tolerance, understanding, and respect for all faiths will continue to be a guiding light for our nation.



We pray to Allah for your good health, happiness, and continued strength.

