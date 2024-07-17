You are here: HomeNews2024 07 17Article 1960889

Join Reggie Rockstone at the Influencers' Conference 2024

Hip Life originator, the legendary Reggie Rockstone is inviting you to the 3rd edition of the Influencers' Conference 2024, set to take place at the Snap Cinema, A.M.A Auditorium, Accra, Ghana, on August 24th from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

This highly anticipated event promises to be a day filled with insightful discussions, networking opportunities, and inspirational talks

