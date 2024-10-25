You are here: HomeNews2024 10 25Article 1998077

Source: TIG Post

Jomoro MP returns home after treatment abroad

Affo-Toffey has now fully recovered Affo-Toffey has now fully recovered

Dorcas Affo-Toffey, MP for Jomoro, has returned to Ghana after recovering from injuries following an accident in August.

The crash occurred on August 29 at Komenda Junction on the Takoradi-Cape Coast-Accra Highway while she was returning to Accra after her campaign launch.

The accident was caused by an overtaking truck, forcing her vehicle off the road into a bush.

Fortunately, she and her entourage were unharmed. Affo-Toffey has now fully recovered and is back in the country.

