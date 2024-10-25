Jomoro MP returns home after treatment abroad

General News of Friday, 25 October 2024

Source: TIG Post

Dorcas Affo-Toffey, MP for Jomoro, has returned to Ghana after recovering from injuries following an accident in August.



The crash occurred on August 29 at Komenda Junction on the Takoradi-Cape Coast-Accra Highway while she was returning to Accra after her campaign launch.



The accident was caused by an overtaking truck, forcing her vehicle off the road into a bush.



Fortunately, she and her entourage were unharmed. Affo-Toffey has now fully recovered and is back in the country.