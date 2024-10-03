You are here: HomeNews2024 10 03Article 1988930

General News of Thursday, 3 October 2024

    

Source: www.thelawplatform.online

Jonathan Asare runs for Vice President of Young Lawyers' Forum of GBA

Jonathan O. Asare, a legal practitioner and lead editor of The Law Platform, has announced his candidacy for Vice President of the Young Lawyers' Forum of the Ghana Bar Association.

Asare aims to remove barriers preventing young lawyers from participating fully in GBA activities and to promote mentorship.

Asare, a GIMPA Law School graduate with expertise in financial markets law, has led significant research at The Law Platform.

Elections for the forum's Executive Committee are set for later in October.

