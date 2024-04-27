Joseph Addo: Akufo-Addo's driver elected NPP parliamentary candidate for La Dadekotopon

Politics of Saturday, 27 April 2024

Joseph Addo, who has been President Akufo-Addo's driver for over two decades, has been elected as the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) parliamentary candidate for La Dadekotopon.



He secured 664 votes, defeating his main rival, Solomon Kotey Niikio, who garnered 555 votes.



This election followed the resignation of the previously elected parliamentary candidate, Dr. Gerald Joseph Tetteh, for personal reasons, prompting the NPP's National Executive Committee to sanction a primary in the constituency.



Addo's decision to contest in the primary came after Dr. Tetteh's resignation. He had expressed his intention to run and was successful in winning the party's nomination.



Additionally, Addo recently donated an office complex located on the Ako Adjei Road to the NPP.



This donation was particularly significant as the party was in need of a permanent office space, having operated from a rented apartment previously.



During the donation of the office complex, Addo emphasized that his contribution was aimed at strengthening the NPP's position in La Dadekotopon and improving its electoral fortunes against the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



In the 2020 election, the NPP lost the La Dadekotopon seat to the NDC's Rita Naa Odoley Sowah. Addo's election as the parliamentary candidate signals a new chapter for the NPP in the constituency, with hopes of reclaiming the seat in the upcoming elections.