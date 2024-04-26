Jospong Group launches Waste Academy to train staff and officials

Regional News of Friday, 26 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Jospong Group of Companies (JGC) has initiated the Jospong-Komptech Waste Academy project, aiming to train over 600 Zoomlion staff and other public officials on integrated solid waste management.



The Academy, part of a three-year capacity-building cooperation agreement between JGC, the Austrian Development Agency (ADA), and Komptech, signifies a collective effort to advance sustainable waste management practices in Ghana.



The project, according to Graphic Online, will also collaborate with the National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG) to create awareness and advocate for waste segregation policies.



Brigadier General Mike Akpatsu, the Project Lead for the Jospong-Komptech Waste Academy, highlighted the project's comprehensive nature, focusing on training, knowledge transfer, and capacity building in waste management.



The project will also engage young adults and children through the Zoomkids Foundation to promote sanitation awareness. The Chief Human Capital Resources Officer of Jospong Group, Mrs Akwelley Bulley-Kwakyi, expressed the company's commitment to sustainable waste management, citing collaborations with Komptech that have advanced recycling and composting processes in various Ghanaian cities.



The Honorary Consul of Austria to Ghana, Regina Rosemary Orthner, emphasized the agreement's aim to strengthen ties and capacity-building between Austria and local partners. She highlighted the importance of education and providing tools for waste management, especially for children, to address Ghana's sanitation challenges effectively.



Mrs Orthner believed that the Jospong-Komptech Waste Academy project would significantly improve sanitation knowledge in Ghana.



The agreement includes capacity-building sessions, research collaborations, and awareness campaigns to enhance waste management practices. Funded by Komptech and ADA, the programme provides technical expertise and financial support to empower Jospong staff and stakeholders.



The opening of the Austria Embassy in Ghana later this year is expected to further enhance the bilateral relationship between the two countries, particularly in areas of mutual interest like waste management.