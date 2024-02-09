Jospong Group supports 3 dialysis units with GHS500,000

Health News of Friday, 9 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Jospong Group of Companies has presented separate amounts totalling almost GHS500,000 to three renal facilities in Accra.



The money is to support the treatment of kidney patients of the Korle Bu Renal Unit, University of Ghana Dialysis Centre and the Renal Unit of the Bank Hospital, who for some reason, are unable to afford dialysis treatment.



Making the presentations at the respective hospitals, the Chief Corporate Communication Officer, Sophia Kudjordji, said the gesture aligns with the company's mission of improving the lives of people.



"We believe that it's not just about creating jobs but also ensuring that people are healthy to contribute their quota to the development of the nation," she emphasised.



She mentioned that the company is also planning on replicating the gesture at some of the regional hospitals to support the treatment of dialysis in the regions.



Ms Kudjodji prayed the government to consider placing dialysis treatment on the national insurance scheme in order to reduce the cost burden on patients.



The donation was in fulfilment of the company's promise made during its 2023 Thanksgiving service.



Receiving the cheque on behalf of the Korle Bu Renal Unit, the CEO of the Teaching Hospital, Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah, urged parliament to expedite action on approving the proposed fees for dialysis treatment.



The CEO noted that the hospital is still under-recovering, as it continues to charge the old fees of GHS365 instead of GHS780.



"We are currently under-recovering up to the tune of GHS400 per dialysis and we need to find it before it comes back to haunt us," Dr. Ampomah said.



Dr Ampomah noted that as they wait for the approval of the new fees, the facility is also counting on the benevolence of individuals and corporate Ghana to bear some of the cost.



For her part, the Director of Operations at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), Mrs Lucy Brimpong Ofori-Ayeh applauded the Jospong Group for coming to the aid of dialysis patients.



She noted that there are a lot of patients who because of their "economic conditions are unable to pay for their treatments, so this is welcome and it will greatly reduce mortality."



The Deputy Director of Nursing Services (DDNS), Rita Momo Sika-Nartey, explained the gravity of the challenge noted due the financial challenges, most patients only undergo a session or two instead of the recommended number of three.



"If a patient is undergoing just one session of dialysis then it's better they don't do it at all, because they're always sick and can't even afford their drugs", she lamented.



The Director of Nursing & Midwifery Services, UGMC, Judith Naa Klokor Asiamah, noted that the hospital needs about 16 dialysis machines to run optimally. The centre currently has only four.



She, therefore, appealed to the general public to support the centre with dialysis machines so that they could assist the ever-increasing number of patients.



It is estimated that between 13% to 17% of Ghana’s population have some form of renal function impairment. This equates to between 4 million and 5.2 million citizens.



Research suggests that, from this segment of the population, between 15,000 and 19,500 should be on dialysis.



The data available suggests that approximately 2,000 people are currently on dialysis, implying that between 13,000 and 17,500 people are without treatment.



These people will often seek alternative forms of treatment and access renal care only when the situation becomes acute. This has an impact on their quality of life and life expectancy.