Journalist urges Chiefs to address hazardous effects of illegal mining on farming areas

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Freelance journalist Edem Srem has raised alarm about the hazardous irrigation practices in farming communities affected by illegal mining activities, warning of potential health risks associated with consuming produce from contaminated areas.



During an interview on The Point of View on Citi TV, Srem highlighted the widespread use of mercury in illegal mining operations, which contaminates water sources utilized by farmers for crop irrigation.



He underscored the urgent need for intervention in regions like the Western Region, where illegal mining is prevalent, calling upon local chiefs to take decisive action to address the issue.



Srem criticized the apparent inaction of traditional authorities, suggesting complicity with illegal miners, politicians, and local officials, and emphasizing their responsibility in halting the detrimental environmental and health effects of illegal mining.