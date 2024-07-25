Journalists against LGBTQI laud Supreme Court ruling on sexual offences

General News of Thursday, 25 July 2024

The Supreme Court of Ghana, led by Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, has upheld the ban on anal sex and sex with animals, rejecting a challenge to Section 104 of the Criminal Offences Act.



Dr. Prince Obiri-Korang argued that the law infringes on privacy rights, but the court dismissed this claim.



In response, Boamah Darko of Journalists Against LGBTQI Ghana praised the decision, emphasizing their opposition to foreign cultural practices conflicting with Ghanaian values.



The ruling reinforces Ghana's legal stance on sexual conduct and continues the debate over privacy and cultural norms.