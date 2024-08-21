You are here: HomeNews2024 08 21Article 1972325

Source: Daily Guide

Joyce Bawa sacks radio host for allegedly attacking Mahama

Halik Musah

Halik Musah, a prominent morning show host at Tamale Radio, has resigned, citing political interference and intimidation as reasons for his departure.

Musah, known for his criticism of the NDC and former President John Mahama, faced suspension and an attack by NDC supporters.

His resignation highlights concerns about press freedom and the impact of political pressure on journalism.

The Ghana Journalist Association President, Albert Dwumfour, pledged to address the issue and seek a resolution.

Musah’s resignation has sparked widespread outrage and debate on social media.

