Joyce Bawah Mogtari donates to Osu Children's Home

Regional News of Friday, 5 January 2024

Source: ROSA Foundation-Africa

On 1st January 2024, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, the founder of the ROSA Foundation and aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, celebrated her birthday with a touching act of kindness, spreading joy and generosity to the young residents of the Osu Children's Home.



In a heart-warming gesture, Joyce Mogtari, along with the ROSA Foundation team, donated a variety of essential items to the Osu Children's Home. The assortment included 200 gallons of detergents and disinfectants, 15 cartons of mackerel, 15 cartons of tomato paste, 16 bags of rice, 10 cartons of cooking oil, 200 packs of water among other essential necessities of life, The much-needed support to the orphanage and its young inhabitants was warmly received.



The Osu Children's Home, known for providing a loving environment for children without families, was visibly excited and grateful for the significant outpouring of compassion. The atmosphere was filled with smiles, setting a beautiful tone as the new year unfolded.



Joyce Mogtari, a prominent politician, philanthropist, and advocate for social causes, expressed her joy in being able to share her birthday celebration with those in need. She emphasized the importance of giving back to the community, especially during these challenging times.



"I am truly blessed to have the opportunity to celebrate another year of life by giving back to those who need it the most. The Osu Children's Home holds a special place in my heart, and I hope that our contributions bring joy and comfort to these wonderful children," said Joyce Mogtari.



The ROSA Foundation, under Joyce Mogtari's leadership, has been actively involved in various charitable initiatives, focusing on education, healthcare, mentoring, and community development. The foundation aims to make a positive impact on the lives of individuals and communities across the country.



The children at the Osu Children's Home were not only recipients of essential items but also partook in receiving the generous donation. Joyce Mogtari interacted with the children, sharing laughter and creating cherished memories that will undoubtedly last a lifetime.



To capture the heart-warming moments, many pictures (inserted) were taken, showcasing the smiles, excitement, and gratitude of the young residents of the Osu Children's Home.



As Joyce Bawah Mogtari continues her commitment to philanthropy through the ROSA Foundation, her actions serve as an inspiration for others to make a positive impact in their communities. The generosity displayed on her birthday is a testament to the power of compassion and the joy that comes from selfless giving.



As we embark on a new year, let Joyce Bawah Mogtari's example inspire us all to spread kindness and make a difference in the lives of those who need it the most.