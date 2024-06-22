You are here: HomeNews2024 06 22Article 1953092

Juaso: One dead, another injured after pick-up crushes into a cargo truck

A fatal accident occurred near Asankare on the Kumasi-Accra Highway when a Mitsubishi L200 pick-up, driven by 28-year-old Emmanuel Tsikplornu, collided with a broken-down cargo truck loaded with maize.

The incident happened around 2:45 am on June 22, 2024.

Emmanuel escaped unhurt, but his passenger, 32-year-old Eric Chamba, died instantly.

The truck, registered as GR 8782-G, had broken down in the middle of the road.

The body has been sent to Stewards Mortuary for autopsy, and the truck driver has been detained for investigation.

