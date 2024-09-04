Jubilee House Scandal: 18 excavators, 16 Land Cruisers sold 'cheaply' to Chinese National – Report

General News of Wednesday, 4 September 2024

Source: TIG Post

A corruption scandal has emerged involving the sale of government-owned vehicles at the Jubilee House, Ghana's top office.



A report reveals that 18 excavators and 16 Toyota Land Cruisers were sold for GH¢68 million to Chinese national Zhang Feng, at alarmingly low prices.



Dominic Oppong Adjei, the Director of Transport and Logistics at the Jubilee House, is accused of orchestrating these sales, which were conducted under questionable terms and with approval from the Comptroller of Customs.



The scandal involves intermediaries and municipal officials, sparking public outrage and calls for a thorough investigation and review of asset disposal procedures.