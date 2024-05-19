Jubilee House mourns Kwesi Atta, driver in Presidential convoy accident

General News of Sunday, 19 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Jubilee House has expressed condolences to the family of Kwesi Atta, the driver who tragically lost his life in an accident involving President Akufo-Addo's convoy.



The incident occurred at Bunso on Sunday, May 19, as the convoy was returning from Kumasi after accompanying the President to several events over the weekend.



Kwesi Atta, who was driving a Toyota Land Cruiser, died at the scene of the crash.



According to considerable media reports, the accident happened when the vehicle was crossed by a KIA Rhino truck, leading to a devastating collision.



In addition to the fatality, several close protection and police officers from the President's security detail were injured.



"Several close protection and police officers from the President's security detail sustained varying degrees of injuries and received initial treatment at the Suhum Government Hospital. The injured persons are currently being evacuated to the University of Ghana Medical Centre for further treatment and observation," a statement from the Jubilee House revealed.



The statement, signed by Jubilee House Director of Communications Eugene Arhin, conveyed heartfelt sympathy: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured officers."



"Fortunately, the President is safe and unharmed, as he traveled to Accra via military aircraft," the statement continued.



Videos circulating on social media show the severely damaged Toyota Land Cruiser on the side of the road, surrounded by security personnel.



Jubilee House has assured the public that it is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates on any further developments.





