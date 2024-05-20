Jubilee House reveals how Akufo-Addo escaped gory convoy accident

General News of Monday, 20 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Presidency has confirmed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's safety and well-being following an accident involving his convoy.



In a press release on Sunday, May 19, 2024, Communications Director Eugene Arhin clarified that the President was not in the convoy at the time of the incident.



The release stated that President Akufo-Addo had returned to Accra via military aircraft after attending the funeral of the late Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah.



"Fortunately, the President is safe and unharmed, as he traveled to Accra via military aircraft," the statement read.



The accident occurred at Bunso on Sunday, May 19, while the convoy was returning from Kumasi, where the President had attended several events over the weekend. Tragically, Kwesi Arthur, the driver of a Toyota Land Cruiser, lost his life in the crash.



Several close protection and police officers from the President's security detail sustained injuries and initially received treatment at Suhum Government Hospital. They are currently being evacuated to the University of Ghana Medical Centre for further treatment and observation.



The incident reportedly involved a collision with a KIA Rhino truck that crossed the convoy's path, causing the crash. Videos on social media show the mangled Toyota on the side of the road, with security personnel present at the scene.



Jubilee House assured the public that it is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as more information becomes available.



