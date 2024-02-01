Judge assures conclusion of J.B. Danquah murder trial by March 2024

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 1 February 2024

The presiding judge overseeing the trial where Daniel Asiedu faces a jury for the murder of Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu, Justice Lydia Osei Marfo is hopeful about completing the trial by March 2024.



On January 31st, 2024, the court and jury agreed upon a schedule of dates to accelerate the legal proceedings.



The proceedings of the trial were impeded at the commencement of the legal year 2023/24 due to the faulty composition of the jury. Specifically, the absence of one juror, who had been on maternity leave since October of the preceding year, resulted in an improper constitution of the jury.



Yaw Dankwah, who is leading the defense team, is preparing to cross-examine Assistant Superintendent of Police Augustine Nkrumah, who is now the eighth Prosecution Witness in the case.



After the questioning, Mrs Sefakor Batse, the lead prosecutor, will wrap up the prosecution's case.



To expedite the legal proceedings, a consensus has been reached among the court, jury, prosecution, and defense lawyers regarding a series of scheduled dates spanning from February 20 to March 27, 2024, with the objective of bringing the case to a close.



Asiedu and Vincent Bossu, also known as Agongo, have been charged with conspiring to commit robbery. They are both currently in legal custody, with the prosecution presenting witnesses and the investigator currently testifying in the witness box.



The murder of the Abuakwa North Member of Parliament occurred on February 9, 2016, leading to Asiedu's arrest. Asiedu, also known as Sexy Don Don, has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge and denies involvement in the alleged robbery.