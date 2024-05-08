Judgement on Kasoa teen murder case pushed to June

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 8 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The family of 11-year-old Ismael Mensah Abdallah, tragically murdered by two teenagers in Kasoa, expressed deep disappointment as the court delayed sentencing until June 24, prolonging their anguish and uncertainty.



After Tuesday's court proceedings, a family member, Harrison Mensah, conveyed the family's disappointment, hoping for a swift resolution but resigned to the court's decision.



Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, the trial judge, cited circumstances beyond the court's control for the postponement, leaving the accused teenagers, Felix Nyarko, 15, and Nicholas Kini, 17, to face murder and conspiracy charges at a later date.



Recalling the events of April 4, 2021, when the teenagers allegedly lured Ismael into an uncompleted building and brutally murdered him as part of a suspected money ritual, the court documents revealed the gruesome details of the crime.



Despite one accused confessing to the crime, while the other denied involvement, the family continues to seek justice for Ismael's senseless death.