Judges are begging the Executive to be promoted – Barker Vormawor alleges

Constitutional Rights and Policy Advisor, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has raised concerns about the judiciary's dependence on the executive for allowances and promotions, calling it a fault in Ghana's constitution.

Speaking on Morning Star, he criticized the judiciary for not following constitutional protocols, particularly regarding trial adjournments, revealing that his coup case has been delayed since 2021.

Barker-Vormawor argued that cases should not be adjourned for more than a month, as the law dictates.

He also expressed concerns about the judiciary’s integrity, suggesting it is influenced by the executive's power.

