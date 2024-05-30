Judicial Secretary must address alleged role of Justice Kulendi in ambulance purchase case – Dafeamekpor

General News of Thursday, 30 May 2024

Source: 3news.com

South Dayi MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has urged the Judicial Secretary to address Supreme Court Justice Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi's alleged involvement in a leaked audio discussing the ambulance procurement trial.



The tape, reportedly featuring Attorney-General Godfred Dame and accused Richard Jakpa, took place at Justice Kulendi’s residence at his request. NPP's Nana B claimed the full recording would clear the Attorney-General.



Dafeamekpor stressed on judicial integrity, demanding transparency.



The leaked 16-minute recording suggested the AG pressured Jakpa to falsely implicate Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson. NDC's Johnson Asiedu Nketia warned of action if Dame isn't removed. Dafeamekpor suggests the AG step aside for an impartial investigation.