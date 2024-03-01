Judicial Secretary reverses decision on Ghana Card requirement for court documents

General News of Friday, 1 March 2024

The Office of the Judicial Secretary has reversed its earlier decision to require Ghana Cards for the release of court documents to interested parties.



Then initial statement, dated January 31, 2024, purportedly issued by Judicial Secretary Justice Cyra Pamela C.A Koranteng, had mandated individuals seeking judgments to present their Ghana Cards for identification.



However, in a letter addressed to Court Registrars on Thursday, February 29, Justice Koranteng clarified that the circular was not authorized by her and, as a result, was withdrawn with immediate effect.



“I write with reference to a circular issued in the name of the Judicial Secretary, on 31st January 2024, on the subject of proving one’s identity by producing a Ghana card to obtain Judgements. Kindly note that this circular was not authorized by the Judicial Secretary, consequently, it is hereby withdrawn with immediate effect,” Justice Cyra Pamela C.A Koranteng stated in the letter.



The Office of the Judicial Secretary assured the issuance of guidelines to prevent fraudulent activities and urged Court Registrars to adhere to the forthcoming directives.



“Please expect to receive directives in respect of measures to be taken to curb improper use of court orders by fraudsters. Kindly take note for your immediate compliance,” the letter added.



