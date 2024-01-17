Judicial Service dispels sale of residence of Justice Marful-Sau

General News of Wednesday, 17 January 2024

The Judicial Service of Ghana has rejected accusations of selling government property, specifically the former residence of the late Supreme Court judge, Justice Samuel Marful-Sau.



Reports had circulated, alleging that the Judicial Service engaged in the sale of the property located in Roman Ridge.



In a statement released on January 16, the Judicial Service clarified that on December 28, 2022, it received a letter from the Ministry of Works and Housing expressing intentions to implement a Government Redevelopment Scheme in Roman Ridge.



According to the statement, The redevelopment project affected two properties previously allocated to the Judicial Service, including the one occupied by the late Justice Marful-Sau and another by His Lordship Justice Victor Ofoe, JA (Rtd).



The Judicial Service stated that four housing units would be allocated for use by Superior Court Judges after the completion of the redevelopment project, addressing the accommodation deficit faced by the Judiciary.



"The plan under Government's Redevelopment Scheme as expressed to the Judicial Service was to increase the housing stock in the enclave within a two (2) year period from the date of hand over of the properties to the Ministry. Upon completion of the project, four (4) housing units were to be allocated to the Judicial Service for use by Superior Courts Judges," the statement read.