Judicial Service grants media full access to anti-LGBTQ+ bill court proceedings

General News of Wednesday, 29 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Judicial Service of Ghana has granted media outlets full access to court proceedings regarding the controversial Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill 2024, commonly known as the anti-gay bill.



Confirmed in a communiqué issued on Tuesday, May 28, the decision allows radio and television media to cover all relevant court sessions related to the bill. This move responds to the significant public interest in the legislation, which has sparked widespread debate nationwide.



By permitting media access, the Judicial Service aims to ensure transparency and keep the public informed about the legal process.



"Reference instructions from Management of the Judicial Service of Ghana regarding the public interest in cases on the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill 2024 (the "Bill"), permission has been granted for the media (including Radio and Television) to have full access to the relevant courts to undertake a coverage of all proceedings in those cases concerning the Bill," an excerpt from the statement reads.



Currently, there are four separate lawsuits challenging the bill. Amanda Odoi and Richard Dela Sky have filed cases directly at the Supreme Court, questioning the bill's passage. Additionally, Paul Boama-Sefa and Prince Obiri-Korang have lodged separate challenges at the High Court.



