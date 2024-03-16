Judicial Service introduces court shift system to tackle case backlog

General News of Saturday, 16 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Effective March 25, 2024, the Judicial Service unveils plans to implement a Court Shift System in eight selected courts, aimed at optimizing existing resources to alleviate the burden of pending cases.



The decision to introduce the Court Shift System arises from a comprehensive assessment revealing an overwhelming caseload in numerous courts across the country, with some courts handling over 600 pending cases, according to a circular distributed to service staff.



The pilot phase of the Court Shift System will involve eight courts, including High Courts in Adentan and Amasaman, Circuit Courts in Weija, District Courts in La, Teshie, and Madina, along with the High Court in Nsawam.



Under this system, courts will operate in two shifts, with morning sessions scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and afternoon sessions from 2:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., offering extended hours to facilitate better accessibility to justice for citizens with diverse schedules.