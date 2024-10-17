Judicial Service responds to Sam George’s petition for expedited hearing of cases on anti-gay bill

General News of Thursday, 17 October 2024

Source: 3news

The Judicial Service has responded to Ningo Prampram MP Sam George's petition for an expedited hearing of the Supreme Court cases concerning the Pro-Family Values Bill.



The Judicial Service stated that the Supreme Court can only hear the case once all parties have filed their positions, which they have yet to do within the required fourteen days.



The Service emphasized that both Parliament and the parties involved have not complied with necessary procedures for the trial to commence.



It urged the parties to act swiftly to file the required documents for the cases to be heard.