Judicial Service shifts from newspaper to online publication for inactive cases

General News of Saturday, 30 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In an effort to modernise and enhance accessibility to judicial services, the Judicial Service, led by the Judicial Secretary, Her Ladyship Cyra Pamela C. A Koranteng, has directed registrars of all courts to discontinue the practice of publishing inactive cases in newspapers.



Instead, these inactive cases will now be accessible to the public, including parties and their legal representatives, through the Judicial Service website www.judicial.gov.gh.



A circular issued on March 21, 2024, from the Office of the Judicial Secretary and disseminated to all directors, court registrars, and regional administrators of the service, outlined the new directive.



Titled "Important announcement: Development on Judicial Service Website (www.judicial.gov.gh)," the circular highlighted key updates on the website, including the creation of a dedicated webpage for Registrar Summons Search under 'e-Services.'



According to the circular, this feature enables registrars nationwide to publish inactive cases on the website, eliminating the need for costly newspaper publications.



The Judicial Secretary emphasised that registrars seeking to strike out inactive cases should no longer resort to newspaper publications, but rather utilise the 'Registrars Summons' tab on the 'e-Services' section of the website.



These developments, as stated by the Judicial Secretary, align with the Judicial Service's commitment to leveraging technology to streamline operations and improve both internal and external interactions.