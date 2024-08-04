Judicial Service to establish debt recovery Court

General News of Sunday, 4 August 2024

Source: GNA

The Judicial Service will open small claim debt recovery courts next week to help financial institutions recover borrowed money and reduce the backlog of cases.



Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo announced that these courts, addressing 30,000 cases from Quick Credit Loans, will operate on Saturdays and afternoons.



This initiative aims to ease the burden on judges and expedite justice.



The courts will be piloted in the Ashanti and Greater Accra Regions.



Wilberforce Asare, leader of the Judicial Press Corps, expressed gratitude for the initiative.