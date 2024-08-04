You are here: HomeNews2024 08 04Article 1966454

General News of Sunday, 4 August 2024

    

Source: GNA

Judicial Service uploads 11,710 court judgements, rulings on E-Judgement Platform

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The initiative includes plans to ensure every district has a court within 5-10 years The initiative includes plans to ensure every district has a court within 5-10 years

Papa K. Maisie, Director of Monitoring and Evaluation of the Judicial Service, has announced that 11,710 court judgments are now available on the Service’s EJudgement Platform, accessible only to judges and magistrates.

Efforts to make these judgments public include a partnership with Laws Africa Legal Information, digitizing records, and launching the Ghalii portal for public access.

The initiative includes plans to ensure every district has a court within 5-10 years.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment