Judiciary can’t frustrate the prosecution of Akufo-Addo’s corrupt appointees – Gyampo

Politics of Saturday, 20 July 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Prof. Ransford Gyampo, a political science lecturer, has countered Kwasi Pratt's claim that the judiciary, filled with NPP sympathizers, would impede the next government's efforts to prosecute corrupt officials from the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration.



Gyampo asserts that no state institution can obstruct justice and warns against insinuating that corruption will go unpunished with a change of power.



He emphasizes the importance of holding corrupt officials accountable to preserve the Fourth Republic and prevent impunity.



Gyampo also stresses that any state institution that obstructs justice would face the will of the Ghanaian people.