Julius Debrah, Jinapor brothers, Dr Omane Boamah made their TV debut on my show – Gifty Anti

General News of Wednesday, 12 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

Gifty Anti, a renowned broadcast journalist, has expressed pride in helping launch the TV careers of notable Ghanaian personalities and politicians.



She hosted the GTV Breakfast Show, where Julius Debrah, John Abdulai Jinapor, Samuel Abu Jinapor, and Dr. Omane Boamah made their TV debuts.



Despite initial challenges, she convinced them to appear on her show, and some have since acknowledged her role in their careers.



Gifty Anti's show, The Standpoint, has become a prominent platform for women's voices in Ghana, celebrating its 16th anniversary in July 2024.



Her contributions to Ghanaian media have left a lasting legacy in broadcast journalism.