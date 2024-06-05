You are here: HomeNews2024 06 05Article 1946537

June 3 Disaster: Survivors await justice nine years on

The anniversary of the June 3 disaster has brough poignant reminders of the deep scars left on survivors like Kasim Suraj, who recounts his ongoing trauma.

Charles Appiah and his daughter Ann mourn the loss of their wife and mother, advocating for compensation.

Prince Kenneth Okoro's life was deeply impacted, leading to personal struggles. Ebenezer Siaw honors his deceased wife and child annually.

Senyo Hosi vows to seek justice and compensation for victims, highlighting the need for systemic change. Despite annual commemorations, Accra remains vulnerable to floods, underscoring the urgent need for lasting solutions.

