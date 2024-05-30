You are here: HomeNews2024 05 30Article 1944518

Source: Reuters

Jury finds Donald Trump guilty on all 34 counts at hush money trial

Donald Trump, the first U.S. president to be convicted of a crime, has been found guilty by a New York jury of falsifying documents to cover up a payment to silence porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

The jury convicted Trump on all 34 counts after two days of deliberation.

Sentencing is set for July 11, days before the Republican National Convention.

Trump, denying wrongdoing, plans to appeal.

Despite the conviction, Trump can still campaign and hold office if elected.

His supporters condemned the verdict, while Biden's campaign emphasized that the law applies to everyone.

