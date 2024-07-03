You are here: HomeNews2024 07 03Article 1956686

Justice Afia Serwaa is a judge with unquestionable integrity and qualified to be a SC judge – Lawyer

Supreme Court of Ghana Supreme Court of Ghana

Private Legal Practitioner Kofi Bekai has commended Justice Afia Serwaa Asare Botchwey as an exceptional judge deserving of a Supreme Court nomination by President Akufo-Addo.

Bekai emphasized her integrity and quality of work, refuting claims that her nomination is politically motivated due to her role in the controversial ambulance trial involving Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

He asserted that the Chief Justice's recommendations, including Justice Botchwey, are based on merit.

Bekai highlighted the necessity of appointing competent judges to maintain judicial integrity and attract investor confidence in Ghana's legal system.

