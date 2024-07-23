Justice For All – Judge confronts Prisons for jailing 14-year-old for several months after release

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 23 July 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Justice Angelina Mensah Homiah, chairperson of the Justice For All Program, has ordered an investigation into how a 14-year-old was returned to Kumasi Central Prisons despite being discharged by a court five months prior.



The issue came to light during an in-prison sitting on July 22, 2024.



Justice Homiah demanded the immediate release of the inmate and a probe into the issuance of the return warrant.



The Justice For All Program aims to reduce remand prisoner populations, achieving a decrease from 33% in 2007 to 10.86% in 2024.



The program advocates for plea bargaining and non-custodial sentencing to address prison overcrowding.