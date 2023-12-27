K.T. Hammond reveals why he is returning to parliament in 2025 after serving 6 terms

Politics of Wednesday, 27 December 2023

Member of Parliament for Adansi-Asokwa, K.T. Hammond, has re-entered the NPP parliamentary primary, expressing his motivation to fill the vacuum created by the decision of experienced NPP MPs not returning to the House.



Currently serving his 6th term since entering Parliament in 2001, Hammond faces competition from three aspirants in Adansi-Asokwa.



Speaking optimistically, Hammond explained his decision as a response to calls from constituents impressed by his track record.



He emphasized the anticipated void in Parliament due to the non-return of seasoned MPs like Joseph Osei Owusu, Dan Botwe, Samuel Atta Akyea, and Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, highlighting the potential impact on the quality of work in the House.



Regarding the incident where he was accused of slapping Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, during parliamentary proceedings, Hammond addressed public concerns.



He clarified that his gestures were misunderstood and expressed frustration at being taken out of context.



Hammond emphasized his commitment to productive discourse in Parliament and refuted claims of being a violent person.



"I only made some gesticulations towards him to allow me to make my point regardless of the time constraints. Parliament had spent the whole day discussing other issues so why was I distracted from making my point to wind up the business of the day," he said.



