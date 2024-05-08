KAIPTC unveils 5-year strategy to enhance peace and security

General News of Wednesday, 8 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) has launched a comprehensive five-year strategic plan (2024-2028) aimed at enhancing its performance and contribution to international peace and security.



This strategic plan, according go Graphic Online reports, includes innovative programs designed to train security personnel, diplomats, and civilians in various courses to fulfill the governance, peace, and security mandates of the United Nations (UN), African Union (AU), Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and other regional economic communities (RECs), as well as civil society organizations (CSOs).



The strategic plan, launched in collaboration with GIZ, a German cooperation agency, and with support from the German and Norwegian governments, covers seven thematic areas with corresponding pathways to achieve its objectives.



These areas include Peace Operations, Stabilization, and Peacebuilding; Governance, Leadership, and Security; Technology and Peace; Women, Youth, Peace, and Security; Climate and Environmental Security; Strengthening Partnerships with Multilateral Institutions and Regional



Organizations; and Improving Institutional and Financial Sustainability.

During the launch event, which was attended by senior diplomats, military officers, KAIPTC faculty members, and other dignitaries, Major General Richard Addo-Gyane, the Commandant of KAIPTC, emphasized the need for comprehensive and innovative approaches to address global challenges.



He highlighted the importance of equipping key stakeholders with the necessary tools and knowledge to promote effective conflict prevention, management, resolution, and transformation.



Major General Addo-Gyane also emphasized the importance of collaboration with partners and agencies to strengthen internal governance systems and resource mobilization for the successful implementation of the strategic plan.



He called for increased investment in peace and security initiatives and expressed gratitude for the continuous support from partners like Germany, which has been a staunch supporter of KAIPTC since its inception in 2003.



The launch of this strategic plan marks a significant step forward for KAIPTC in its efforts to promote peace and security in Africa and beyond. By focusing on training, research, education, policy development, and advocacy, KAIPTC aims to play a leading role in addressing the complex challenges facing the continent and the world.