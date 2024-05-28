KATH CEO sues Kwame Adofo for defamation, seeks GHC5M in damages

General News of Tuesday, 28 May 2024

Source: Star FM

Professor Otchere Addai-Mensah, CEO of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), has sued Kumasi-based lawyer Kwame Adofo for defamation, seeking 5 million cedis in damages.



Filed on May 27, 2024, the lawsuit claims Adofo's Facebook posts severely damaged Addai-Mensah's reputation.



Adofo, KATH's former legal representative, allegedly accused Addai-Mensah of financial impropriety after being replaced nearly two years ago.



Addai-Mensah seeks a court declaration of defamation, retractions and apologies in the Daily Graphic, 3 million cedis in general damages, and 2 million cedis in exemplary damages.



Addai-Mensah has a distinguished academic and administrative background.