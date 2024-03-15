KATH doctors end strike following meeting with management

General News of Friday, 15 March 2024

Doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital have ended their strike following discussions with stakeholders and hospital management.



The strike, which began on Wednesday, March 13, was initiated due to accommodation issues, with claims that 20 doctors were facing eviction from their bungalows.



The strike had a significant impact on healthcare services at the hospital, leading to disruptions and leaving patients without adequate care.



In response to the situation, hospital management engaged in a series of meetings with the striking doctors and other stakeholders to address the accommodation challenges and other grievances.



After these meetings, the doctors expressed satisfaction with the assurances given by management and agreed to call off the strike.



The resolution of the strike is expected to improve the delivery of healthcare services at the hospital and alleviate the challenges faced by both patients and medical staff.