KATH plans to reconfigure hydrotherapy unit into limb fitting center

Health News of Sunday, 26 May 2024

Source: GNA

The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi plans to convert its unused Hydrotherapy Unit into a limb fitting center.



CEO Prof. Otchere Addai-Mensah announced the change, noting the unit's low return on investment and the potential benefits of offering quality amputation and prosthetic services.



The project is expected to cost about $150,000. During a recent inspection, hospital board members reviewed the ongoing renovation of the Physiotherapy Center and the nearing completion of a 190-bed hostel for patients' relatives.



KATH is also installing 12 new dialysis machines by the end of May 2024, supported by Health Minister Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye's initiative to enhance dialysis services.