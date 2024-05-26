You are here: HomeNews2024 05 26Article 1942430

KATH plans to reconfigure hydrotherapy unit into limb fitting center

The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi plans to convert its unused Hydrotherapy Unit into a limb fitting center.

CEO Prof. Otchere Addai-Mensah announced the change, noting the unit's low return on investment and the potential benefits of offering quality amputation and prosthetic services.

The project is expected to cost about $150,000. During a recent inspection, hospital board members reviewed the ongoing renovation of the Physiotherapy Center and the nearing completion of a 190-bed hostel for patients' relatives.

KATH is also installing 12 new dialysis machines by the end of May 2024, supported by Health Minister Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye's initiative to enhance dialysis services.

