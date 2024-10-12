KIA Cocaine Saga: I arrest drugs, I don’t push drugs –Chairman Dollar clarifies

General News of Saturday, 12 October 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Eric Nartey Yeboah, also known as Chairman Dollar, one of those implicated in a cocaine smuggling case at Kotoka International Airport, has spoken out after being cleared.



On March 23, 2024, 8.5 kg of cocaine was intercepted at Brussels Airport, leading to accusations against Ghana Airports Company Limited staff.



Following an investigation, the staff were exonerated and reinstated.



Yeboah, also a New Patriotic Party official, expressed relief, urging the Ghana Airports Company to publicly confirm their exoneration, just as they had announced the allegations earlier.