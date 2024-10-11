KIA cocaine smuggling saga: Why remain silent when Chairman Dollar is exonerated-GACL staff tell Minister

General News of Friday, 11 October 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Senior staff at Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) have raised concerns about Transport Minister Kwaku Ofori Asiamah's refusal to disclose details of staff involved in a cocaine smuggling case at Kotoka International Airport (KIA).



The case involved 8.5 kg of cocaine smuggled on a Royal Air Maroc flight, leading to a Dutch national's arrest in Belgium.



Despite calls for transparency, the Minister withheld names of those suspended and later cleared, including Eric Nartey Yeboah, an NPP official.



GACL staff are demanding full disclosure of the investigation’s findings to ensure accountability.