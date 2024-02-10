KMA inaugurates projects for 3 communities

Regional News of Saturday, 10 February 2024

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has opened a six-unit classroom block and two sanitation facilities for three schools in different communities within the KMA.



The communities that benefited from these facilities are Adumanu, Buokrom, and Amakom. Adumanu received a six-unit classroom with furniture, while the Higher Institute of Islamic School in Buokruom and Obiri Yeboah M/A Primary and Junior High in Amakom each received a nine-seater modern toilet facility.



The funding for these three projects came from the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) and the Responsiveness Factor Grant (RFG).



At the handover ceremony, the CEO of KMA, Sam Pyne urged the communities to take good care of the facilities and maintain them so that they last long. He emphasized that the facilities are meant to support the education of children in the metropolis and to ensure that children have uninterrupted access to education.



The toilet facilities, which also have water facilities, have been

designed to be disability-friendly for easy access to pupils with mobility challenges.



Sam Pyne stated that the KMA, under the Local Government Ministry, is committed to investing resources into making education accessible so that there are optimum outcomes. He urged school authorities to do their best to ensure that projects and infrastructure provided for schools are maintained at all times to serve their purpose.



Further, the Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Assenso-Boakye, praised the KMA for completing the Adumanu M/A school project, which he said was dear to his heart. He expressed his gratitude to the chief of the community, Nana Kwame Frimpong Akowuah III, for showing particular interest in the project.



Nana Akowuah III also commended the KMA for completing the first phase of the one-storey building for the basic school and prayed that the second phase would commence soon to provide the residents with more school infrastructure.



The chief recommended the building of a fence wall around the school to ward off intruders during school hours and also prevent squatters from using the classrooms for nefarious activities.