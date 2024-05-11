KMA members demand probe into missing GH¢3 million

General News of Saturday, 11 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Ghanaian Times praises Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) members for their vigilance in probing a reported GH¢3 million discrepancy and urging a thorough investigation to hold accountable those responsible.



During the 9th General Meeting of the KMA, concerns arose regarding the utilization of funds, particularly regarding a loan initially earmarked for the Krofrom market redevelopment, which saw an unexplained increase from GH¢5 million to GH¢8 million.



Despite GH¢4.8 million being expended on the market project, questions linger over the whereabouts of the remaining GH¢3 million, prompting calls for transparency and accountability.



While such financial discrepancies are not uncommon in district assemblies nationwide, the Ghanaian Times applauds the proactive stance taken by KMA members, emphasizing the importance of financial oversight in local governance.



Local administrations, including assembly members, play a crucial role in district development under the decentralized government system. Therefore, it is incumbent upon them to actively engage in and monitor all development projects within their constituencies.



To enhance accountability, assembly members are urged to seek project information, even from their Presiding Members, and pursue clarity on any financial irregularities that may arise.



The Ghanaian Times underscores the need for transparency in financial matters, urging responsible parties, including Fidelity Bank, to provide clear explanations regarding the loan increase and utilization of funds.



While acknowledging the sensitivity of certain banking issues, the paper advocates for clarity to prevent misinterpretation and uphold accountability standards.



In conclusion, the Ghanaian Times commends the KMA members for their commitment to accountability and encourages similar diligence from assembly members nationwide and citizens alike in the fight against corruption.