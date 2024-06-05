KMA to refund over GH¢1 million excess expenditure from DACF, IGF

Regional News of Wednesday, 5 June 2024

Source: The Chronicle

An audit of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has revealed overspending from its District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) and Internally Generated Fund (IGF).



The KMA spent GHc557,000 instead of the allowed GHc165,916.56 from the DACF on social services, leading to a GHc391,083.44 excess.



It also misapplied funds for the 66th Independence celebrations and overspent on construction projects.



The audit found uncollected revenue of GHc152,850.00 and other financial irregularities. The KMA management has pledged to rectify the issues raised.