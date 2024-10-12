You are here: HomeNews2024 10 12Article 1992785

KNUST 2023 Best Student gets admission into University of Cambridge

Desmond Bantee was recognized by the Ghana Institute of Surveyors for being the top student in Land Economy after graduating earlier this year.

In 2023, Desmond Bantee, the highest-achieving student in the College of Art and Built Environment, was celebrated by the Ghana Institution of Surveyors (GhIS).

With a cumulative weighted average (CWA) of 80.33,

