General News of Saturday, 12 October 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.live
KNUST 2023 Best Student gets admission into University of Cambridge
Campus buzz
Desmond Bantee was recognized by the Ghana Institute of Surveyors for being the top student in Land Economy after graduating earlier this year.
In 2023, Desmond Bantee, the highest-achieving student in the College of Art and Built Environment, was celebrated by the Ghana Institution of Surveyors (GhIS).
With a cumulative weighted average (CWA) of 80.33,
Read full articlehe was acknowledged for excelling as the best student in Land Economy at the conclusion of the KNUST 2022/2023 academic year.
The GhIS commended Bantee's academic achievement and encouraged him to utilize his academic expertise to make a positive impact on society.
Desmond Bantee, the 2023 overall best student of the College of Art and Built Environment - KNUST with a CWA of 80.33, has gained admission to the University of Cambridge, UK ???????? to pursue his MPhil in Development Studies.