KNUST Debate Society clinches multiple championship titles, VC hails excellence

General News of Sunday, 25 February 2024

Source: CNR

The Vice-Chancellor of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Professor Rita Akosua Dickson, has touted KNUST as the best university in Ghana and beyond after the debating society of the school claimed the 6th championship title as winners for the Ghana University Debate competition.



KNUST beat the University of Ghana and other universities in Ghana to claim the ultimate prize. The KNUST Debate society also claimed the 4-time championship title as winners for the Pan African University debate championship after outperforming the University of Johannesburg, the University of Calabar, Covenant University, and other universities in Ghana.



Putting the icing on the cake, the debate society emerged as 1st runners-up for the world debate championship competition in Vietnam, amidst Harvard, Cornell, Melbourne University, Oxford University, and other top universities across the world.



In all three competitions, the debate society exhibited prowess and excellence in their delivery, earning them the trophies as winners and titles as outstanding students in public speaking and presentation.



The Vice-Chancellor of KNUST celebrated the victory with the debate society and admonished them to keep putting KNUST on the global map.



“The entire university, we are thrilled beyond measure, we’re proud of you, we cannot even put a premium on how we feel about what you have done. What you are telling us and what you students of KNUST keep telling management and the entire university is that you are just cut out for excellence. That culture of excellence tradition, which is coded in your genes, you just keep ensuring that we get it right and you keep making us proud,” the Vice-Chancellor of KNUST, Prof. Rita Akosua Dickson, stated.



She added that, “The ability to stand your ground, speak your mind, argue it out in that intellectual arena, and make your voices heard regardless of the challenges that were thrown at you is an indication that nothing is impossible for you so long as you are willing to put in your best; we are proud of you.”